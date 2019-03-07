|
|
Youlanda Faulkner Macklin
Memphis, TN
Youlanda Faulkner Macklin, 71, of Memphis, TN, passed away on February 22, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at New Era MBC, 797 Laurel Street, Memphis, TN, Pastored by Rev. S. Townson, Jr., who will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 5pm to 7pm at Union Baptist Church, 806 Semmes, Memphis, TN 38111, Pastored by Rev. Reginald Eddins. Burial will follow the funeral at Hayes Cemetery, Arlington, TN. The repast will be at Morning Star Family Life Center 3161 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111. Funeral arrangements are being handled by EH Ford, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38116
Youlanda Macklin was born in Memphis, TN on October 11, 1947. She graduated from Barret's Chapel High School.
Youlanda was joined in holy matrimony to Clyde Macklin, Sr. on February 21, 1975; they were married 44 years.
Youlanda worked as a LPN for Shelby County Hospital for 20 years. She enjoyed gospel music along with being the minister of music for Union Baptist Church choir, along with being a dedicated member of the 100 Voice Community Choir. She truly loved to travel, spend time with her children, 2 granddaughters, and 1 great-grandson to which she was very actively involved in their lives.
Youlanda is survived by her husband Clyde Macklin, Sr; two daughters Valerie (Charles) Allen and Schanaque Jenkins, her two sons Clyde (Chateshia) Macklin Jr. and Alfonzo Keith Holmes, two granddaughters Schytique Jenkins and Caydence Macklin, 1 great-grandson Quincey Jenkins, her sister Lydia Faulkner, and two brothers, Taylor Faulkner and John (Mary) Faulkner sisters-in-law Hazel, Martha and Dorothy Macklin, brothers-in-law Robert (Ruth) Macklin, Richard (Doris) Macklin, a host of nieces and nephews, along with other family members and friends.
The family of Youlanda Macklin wishes to thank everyone for the expressions of love.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019