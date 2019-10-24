|
Germantown - Yue Chau Chiang, 87, of Germantown, passed away at home October 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. November 1, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home Poplar Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. November 2, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home Poplar Chapel. Burial will follow in Southwoods Cemetery. Mr. Chiang is survived by his two sons Chor and his wife Amy Chiang of Germantown, TN, Chor-man (Albert) and his wife Shuk-fan (Janette) Chiang of Germantown, TN; three daughters, Yim-ling (Tina) Chiu and her husband Yee Ho (William) Chiu of Germantown, TN, Yim-ting (Julie) Seid and her husband Robert Seid of Pittsburg, PA, Sue Chank and her husband Michael Chan of Marietta, GA; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019