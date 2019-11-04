|
Yvonne Valentine Taylor
Yvonne Valentine Taylor, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She retired after 25 years of teaching in Desoto County Schools. She was awarded Teacher of the Year twice in her career.
Yvonne was a very dedicated Christian. She was active as a Sunday school teacher and as a Bible Drill teacher, and she played the piano. Yvonne was also a member of North Oxford Baptist Church. She was a member of Eastern Star and on the board of WMU.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, George and Katie Valentine, five sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Armond Taylor; three children, Kim Moore, husband, Thad; J. Lee Taylor, wife, Ann, and Julie Smart. Yvonne also leaves behind six grandchildren, Lydia Edwards (Scott), Shaw Moore (Erin), Ellen Taylor, Nicholas Taylor, Cannon Smart, Taylor Smart and five great grandchildren, Reed Edwards, Jacob Edwards, Levi Edwards, Louis Fox Moore, and Presley Moore.
Memorial contributions in Yvonne's Memory may be made to Slayden Baptist Church, "General Fund". A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation an hour prior at Slayden Baptist Church, 2534 HWY 72 Lamar, MS 38642. Burial will follow at Slayden Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019