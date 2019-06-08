|
|
Zafar Jehan Jaferey
Cordova - Zafar Jehan Jaferey, 76, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab in Cordova, TN, where she was recovering from a knee injury. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family both here and abroad. Zafar Jehan was born in Badaun, India, in 1943 and married Naki Jaferey in 1966 in Karachi. They immigrated in 1977 to the United States and settled in Memphis in 1978. They were married for 48 years until his death in 2014. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mustafa and Mukhtar Batool Haidar. She is survived by her son Imran (Sonya) Jaferey of Boston; her daughter, "Ahmarin" Beena (Carey)White of Memphis; her daughter, "Syeda" Sheena (Michael) Grigsby of Houston; her son Hussain Jaferey of Memphis; her seven grandchildren, Nadia and Alex of Boston; Natacha, Mischa and Dennis of Memphis; and Lia and Zoe of Houston; her brothers Asad Haider and Hashim Hayder of Atlanta; her sister Farhat Saeed of Dallas, her sister Nikhet Rizvi of New York; and loving nephews and nieces from around the world. Zafar, or "Z.J." as she was called by her friends, held a Master of Arts in English and worked as a school teacher in Pakistan prior to taking on her true calling - being a caregiver to her children, grandchildren and to the community at large. She and her husband were founding members of the Al Rasool Islamic Center in Bartlett, where she was beloved and respected for embodying the values of the community. She generously nurtured her friends and family with honesty, humor and amazing meals she cooked with love. A private service was held on June 4. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Zafar's name to Madonna Learning Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 8, 2019