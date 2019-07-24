Zaidee Cox Deweese



Germantown - Zaidee Laverne Cox Ozment Deweese, 91, beloved wife and mother, passed from this life on Monday morning, July 22, 2019. The daughter of Evelyn S. Cox and Vernon B. Cox, Zaidee was born on the family ranch in Ozona, Texas, on March 27, 1928.



Zaidee was blessed with six children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her devoted husband Dr. Melvin Deweese of Germantown, TN and was preceded in death by her daughter Roberta Lewis Jones of Geneva, Switzerland, and her son James H. Ozment, III of Germantown, TN. She is survived by her daughter Zaidee Ozment Robertson and her husband Ronny of Knoxville, TN., three sons, John Marr Cox Ozment, Joseph Scott Ozment of Memphis, TN., and Jason Mark Ozment and wife Becky of Knoxville, TN., eight grandchildren, R. Owen Robertson, Jr of Knoxville , TN, Zaidee Leigh Brennan of Redondo Beach, CA, James Hubert Ozment IV of Germantown,TN, Joseph Ozment of Wales, England, Elizabeth Anne Ozment of Memphis, TN, Virginia Catherine Ozment, Jason Thomas Ozment of Knoxville, TN., Mary Dell Deweese of Memphis, TN; four great-grandchildren, Paxton Owen Robertson, Mary Oakley Robertson, Clare McClure Robertson, and Elizabeth Rose Robertson of Knoxville, TN. She leaves a daughter-in-law Pamela Carlson Ozment of Germantown, TN



Zaidee spent her early years in Texas and her enthusiasm for life and courageous spirit were products of her strong Texas heritage. She married and lived in Lulu, Miss., during WWII and later remarried and lived in Dyersburg, TN where she raised her children and touched many lives. Everyone was always welcome at Big Zaidee's. She lived a full colorful life and loved her friends, family, entertaining, horse racing, her piano and Chivas. She was known for her colorful toasts, jokes, and wonderful stories. Later in life she traveled the world with Dr. Mel and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a true survivor and will always remain a gloriously unique spirit. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park and beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The family requests memorials be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; 800-822-6344, memorial ID #11696437 Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 24, 2019