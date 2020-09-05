Zedrick "Zesert" Wayne JonesMemphis - Zedrick "Zesert" Wayne Jones 59. Suddenly August 17, 2020 in Gary Indiana. An Independent Truck Driver, Graduate of George Washington Carver High School Class of 1978 and attended Morehouse College. Husband of Lynda Wright Jones. Father of Zanndrea Jones, Memphis, TN and Zeryn Lewis Jones, Chandler, AZ. Step- Father of LaTricia Mickens, Memphis, TN and Brandon Wright, Atlanta, GA; brother of, Minnie G. Smith, Chicago, IL, Gregorie Jones, Debra A. Streeter, and Janice Nelson, all of Memphis TN. Melvin Rosmon, San Francisco, CA, Myron B. Jones, New Orleans, LA and Winchell B. Jones, Sacramento, CA. Special friends Caszell "Chick" Williams Jr. and Williams Family, Bernard Webb and the Webb Family, all of Memphis, TN. Nephew of, Helen Adams, Jericho, AR, Maggie M. Rosmon, West Memphis, AR, Lula Rosmon, Lancaster, TX. And Bennie Lee Rosmon, Chicago, IL. A host other relatives and friends including the South Memphis Parkway/Michigan Neighborhood! Due to the current state of the nation and the family's concern for others, all services will be held privately.