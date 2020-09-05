1/1
Zedrick Wayne "Zesert" Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zedrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zedrick "Zesert" Wayne Jones

Memphis - Zedrick "Zesert" Wayne Jones 59. Suddenly August 17, 2020 in Gary Indiana. An Independent Truck Driver, Graduate of George Washington Carver High School Class of 1978 and attended Morehouse College. Husband of Lynda Wright Jones. Father of Zanndrea Jones, Memphis, TN and Zeryn Lewis Jones, Chandler, AZ. Step- Father of LaTricia Mickens, Memphis, TN and Brandon Wright, Atlanta, GA; brother of, Minnie G. Smith, Chicago, IL, Gregorie Jones, Debra A. Streeter, and Janice Nelson, all of Memphis TN. Melvin Rosmon, San Francisco, CA, Myron B. Jones, New Orleans, LA and Winchell B. Jones, Sacramento, CA. Special friends Caszell "Chick" Williams Jr. and Williams Family, Bernard Webb and the Webb Family, all of Memphis, TN. Nephew of, Helen Adams, Jericho, AR, Maggie M. Rosmon, West Memphis, AR, Lula Rosmon, Lancaster, TX. And Bennie Lee Rosmon, Chicago, IL. A host other relatives and friends including the South Memphis Parkway/Michigan Neighborhood! Due to the current state of the nation and the family's concern for others, all services will be held privately.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved