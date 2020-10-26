1/
Zia B. Lane
Zia B. Lane

Zia B. Lane, 70, passed away October 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Mike Lane. She is survived by sister, Polly Sharp, brother Jay Butler; niece Sarah Gambill, nephew Sam Sharp and four great-nieces.

Zia was born in McKenzie, Tennessee, moved to Memphis with family in 1965. She attended Central High where she met Mike. She attended Bethel College and later nursing school at Shelby State Community College. She was involved in the medical profession until she retired.

Zia loved music and had a profound liking of big band music. She loved books and seemed forever lost in a reading. She also had no shortage of friends and loved each of them.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
