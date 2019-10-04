|
|
Zinnie Bueno
Egg Harbor Township, NJ - Bueno, Zinnie, - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and formerly Memphis, TN, and Shaw MS, passed away peacefully in her home on October 2, 2019. She retired in 1991 from Hollywood Clinic in Memphis, where she worked for many years as a nurse. She graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Memphis, where she was vice president of her class, and also attended University of Memphis. She was born and raised in Shaw, MS, where, while in grammar school, she was a member of the county championship girls' basketball team, and graduated from Shaw High School. She and her husband of 63 years, Luis Bueno, enjoyed traveling together to many different places in the world, meeting new people, experiencing different cultures, and taking in well-known sights. While living in New Jersey she was a member of the Egg Harbor Township Community Senior Center and enjoyed greeting new members. She is survived by her loving husband, Luis, her daughter Marcia Lipari and son-in-law Jack Lipari, her grandchildren George Lipari and Juliet Lipari, her brother Jimmie B. Muzzi and his wife Josephine, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2 to 4PM, at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ, and on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 10 to 11AM, at St. Katherine Drexel Church in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 4, 2019