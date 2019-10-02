STOUT — Janice Louise Sperry, 72 of Stout died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born December 13, 1946 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Gilbert and Opal Workman. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Otis Sperry, a sister, Brenda, and a brother, Joe.

Janice is survived by 3 sons; Gilbert Sperry, Jimmy Sperry, and Delmel Sperry, 4 daughters; Lisa Saxton, Teresa Vanhoose, Marie Morrison, and Darlene Robinson, multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren, 5 brothers; Creed, Glenn, Jimmy, Dale, and Wayne, and 5 sisters; Nellie, Dinah, Margie, Dreama, and Darnell.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the funeral home. Condolences & Donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.