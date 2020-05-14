On May 4th, 2020, Alden Hofling, age 90, passed away at his home on Straits Road with his family at his side following a brief illness. Alden was born in Boston, MA to his parents Adam and Ruth Hofling, and was soon joined by his younger brother Donald Hofling. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Business Administration. He was also captain of the school's crew team. After graduation, Alden attended the Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI and joined the United States Navy where he was commissioned as an Ensign and began his active service on the heavy cruiser USS Salem, which served for a time as flagship for the 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean. Prior to his initial deployment he married Josette who he had initially met while in high school shortly after she had arrived from Switzerland and then amazingly again while they were both students at Boston University. Eventually rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander he remained active in the reserves as a US Navy Academy Blue and Gold Officer and after working at several corporations he took a job at Concord Group Insurance Company. It was the opportunity at Concord Group that led to the purchase of the homestead in New Hampton. During this period, he and his wife restored their 200-year old house to become a home for their family of four children. He continued to work at Concord Group as a Vice President and Corporate Secretary until his retirement. Alden believed in giving back to his community. He served as the moderator on the School Board for three years, on the Solid Waste/Recycling Committee for fourteen years, as a Trustee of the Trust Funds for twenty-three years, and on the Zoning Board of Adjustments for thirty-four years, eight of which he served as the Chair of the board. Alden's passions in his retirement years included time with his family, especially his granddaughters, playing golf, spending time with his Concord Group "buddies" and watching the TV show Oak Island. Alden was known for his quick wit, strong will, and joyful, social personality. His family will remember him through memories of "nosy-kisses," their trips to the Kellerhaus and Fisher Cats baseball games, his tradition of cooking hash and pancakes for family breakfast, among many other impacts he made on their lives. He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years. He is survived by his children, Phillip Hofling of Durango, CO, Michelle Barley of Durham, ME, Linda Copping of East Calais, VT, and Christine Davol of New Hampton, NH, as well as his three granddaughters. A service of remembrance will be held at the Hofling home, Butternut Hill Farm, New Hampton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: United States Naval Shipbuilding Museum, U.S.S. Salem can be mailed to PO Box 870012, Milton, MA 02187. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhome.com
Published in Concord Montior on May 14, 2020.