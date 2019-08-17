Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abigail Louise Lange. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Abigail Louise Lange (Harrison) was born in Philadelphia on June 16, 1947 to George J Harrison and Gladys G Harrison (Gullic). She moved to Houlton, Maine at a young age before settling in Concord, NH as an adult. Abigail passed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 72 years old after an 11 month battle with breast cancer.



Abby was a dedicated member to her community. She served on the Board of Directors at the Pope Memorial SPCA for 20 years where she devoted her life to the welfare of animals. When she was younger, she worked at Legal Aid where she was an instrumental player in getting the WIC program in NH. For the other parts of her life she worked as both a construction worker and a stay at home wife and mother, where she had the opportunity to open her heart and home to providing a comforting environment to her loved ones. Abby's house, over the last 40 years, has been the home to many souls (both 2 legged and four) and she never turned anyone away in their time of need. This is her true legacy- that she was a light of warmth and compassion to all that were fortunate to have her in their life. Those that were touched by her love will always look fondly back at the memories of drinking wine and eating cheese in her kitchen while she whipped up the most amazing meal you'd ever had, all the while laughing and joking and having intelligent conversations about politics, art, history, and science.



Abigail is predeceased by sister and brother Deborah A and Frederick (Dennis) W. She is survived by her beloved son and daughter in law Morgan and Sheri Lavigne, her goddaughter Meghan Caldwell, three siblings Thomas Harrison, Vanessa Hippler, and Maurice Simard, and two cherished pets Cesar and Kato. Beyond this Abby touched many lives and is also survived by the countless soul sisters/brothers/friends that are far too many to be named.



The memorial service will be held at the Concord Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, August 24th from 12:00pm-2:00pm. The address for this church is 274 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301. Per Abby's request- this will be a "no black attire" affair and we ask that you bring your best pictures and memories to share. This will be followed by a private celebration of close friends and family at her home.



Memorial donations can be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA at 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord, NH 03301.

Abigail Louise Lange (Harrison) was born in Philadelphia on June 16, 1947 to George J Harrison and Gladys G Harrison (Gullic). She moved to Houlton, Maine at a young age before settling in Concord, NH as an adult. Abigail passed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 72 years old after an 11 month battle with breast cancer.Abby was a dedicated member to her community. She served on the Board of Directors at the Pope Memorial SPCA for 20 years where she devoted her life to the welfare of animals. When she was younger, she worked at Legal Aid where she was an instrumental player in getting the WIC program in NH. For the other parts of her life she worked as both a construction worker and a stay at home wife and mother, where she had the opportunity to open her heart and home to providing a comforting environment to her loved ones. Abby's house, over the last 40 years, has been the home to many souls (both 2 legged and four) and she never turned anyone away in their time of need. This is her true legacy- that she was a light of warmth and compassion to all that were fortunate to have her in their life. Those that were touched by her love will always look fondly back at the memories of drinking wine and eating cheese in her kitchen while she whipped up the most amazing meal you'd ever had, all the while laughing and joking and having intelligent conversations about politics, art, history, and science.Abigail is predeceased by sister and brother Deborah A and Frederick (Dennis) W. She is survived by her beloved son and daughter in law Morgan and Sheri Lavigne, her goddaughter Meghan Caldwell, three siblings Thomas Harrison, Vanessa Hippler, and Maurice Simard, and two cherished pets Cesar and Kato. Beyond this Abby touched many lives and is also survived by the countless soul sisters/brothers/friends that are far too many to be named.The memorial service will be held at the Concord Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, August 24th from 12:00pm-2:00pm. The address for this church is 274 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301. Per Abby's request- this will be a "no black attire" affair and we ask that you bring your best pictures and memories to share. This will be followed by a private celebration of close friends and family at her home.Memorial donations can be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA at 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord, NH 03301. Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close