Abigale Olivia Merrifield, age 22 of Hancock, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2020. Abby was born in Peterborough, NH on January 24, 1998, the daughter of Gary and Shelly (Borges) Merrifield.
Abby was a creative soul who was raised in Hancock, NH where she developed her passion for art, music and poetry. During her cherished life, Abby enjoyed playing piano, reading, fencing. and racing her electric scooter on the cow path walkways of Hancock. She was a crane game savant, with a mind-blowing glorious sense of humor. Abby adored animals, especially DOGS and the occasional opossum.
She loved her home and town, but was always leaving to chase the next chapter in her life story. Abby worked in a long-term care facility in Peterborough and later in Durham where she adored the residents and enjoyed regaling all who cared to listen with funny and touching stories connected to her work experiences. Abby attended the University of New Hampshire, where she studied psychology while sharing living space with her beloved comfort companion, Lilyanna. Abby's connection to her adoring Pitty companion, affectionately referred to as Lily, was beyond description. Abby was a unique unicorn whose smile could light the night sky, and whose laughter was a magic elixir for the soul. She was cool...
Abby will be greatly missed by her devoted parents, and her grandparents, Lawrence Merrifield of Harrisville, NH, Bernice Tansey of Fort Myers FL, Joseph Borges of Antrim, NH, and many, many loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, and her infamous companion Lily the Nervous Pit #lilythenervouspit
A Celebration of Abby's life will be held on June, 27th from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at her family home at 2 Main Street, Hancock, NH. All are welcome to come by to share a memory or visit with the family during these hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Abby's name to: Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (https://bbrfoundation.donordrive.com/campaign/abby-merrifield)
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Abby was a creative soul who was raised in Hancock, NH where she developed her passion for art, music and poetry. During her cherished life, Abby enjoyed playing piano, reading, fencing. and racing her electric scooter on the cow path walkways of Hancock. She was a crane game savant, with a mind-blowing glorious sense of humor. Abby adored animals, especially DOGS and the occasional opossum.
She loved her home and town, but was always leaving to chase the next chapter in her life story. Abby worked in a long-term care facility in Peterborough and later in Durham where she adored the residents and enjoyed regaling all who cared to listen with funny and touching stories connected to her work experiences. Abby attended the University of New Hampshire, where she studied psychology while sharing living space with her beloved comfort companion, Lilyanna. Abby's connection to her adoring Pitty companion, affectionately referred to as Lily, was beyond description. Abby was a unique unicorn whose smile could light the night sky, and whose laughter was a magic elixir for the soul. She was cool...
Abby will be greatly missed by her devoted parents, and her grandparents, Lawrence Merrifield of Harrisville, NH, Bernice Tansey of Fort Myers FL, Joseph Borges of Antrim, NH, and many, many loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, and her infamous companion Lily the Nervous Pit #lilythenervouspit
A Celebration of Abby's life will be held on June, 27th from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at her family home at 2 Main Street, Hancock, NH. All are welcome to come by to share a memory or visit with the family during these hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Abby's name to: Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (https://bbrfoundation.donordrive.com/campaign/abby-merrifield)
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 14, 2020.