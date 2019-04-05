Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada "Dusty" Logan. View Sign

Logan, Ada "Dusty" of Norwood, MA, formerly of New London, NH died peacefully on April 1, 2019 surrounded by her children. A life long artist and textile conservation expert, Dusty found many ways to share her enthusiasm and talents including docent work at the Winterthur Museum; teaching Textile Arts at Pine Manor College; and serving as Acting Conservator of Textiles at the Isabella Stuart Gardener Museum where she spent 15 yrs. of her professional life. In "retirement" Dusty developed and taught courses in textile design and conservation at Colby Sawyer College and the Institute for Life Long Learning at Dartmouth College, where she also served in volunteer leadership. Additionally, she crafted and taught others to craft Nantucket baskets and tufted Turkish rugs. In the community Dusty was active in book groups and knitting circles, garden clubs and fund raisers. Dusty is survived by 3 children, 5 grandchildren and will be missed by all who have known her. Family services will be private; in lieu of flowers, donations of time and/or funds may be made to the Fells Historic Estate & Gardens in Newbury, NH.

Logan, Ada "Dusty" of Norwood, MA, formerly of New London, NH died peacefully on April 1, 2019 surrounded by her children. A life long artist and textile conservation expert, Dusty found many ways to share her enthusiasm and talents including docent work at the Winterthur Museum; teaching Textile Arts at Pine Manor College; and serving as Acting Conservator of Textiles at the Isabella Stuart Gardener Museum where she spent 15 yrs. of her professional life. In "retirement" Dusty developed and taught courses in textile design and conservation at Colby Sawyer College and the Institute for Life Long Learning at Dartmouth College, where she also served in volunteer leadership. Additionally, she crafted and taught others to craft Nantucket baskets and tufted Turkish rugs. In the community Dusty was active in book groups and knitting circles, garden clubs and fund raisers. Dusty is survived by 3 children, 5 grandchildren and will be missed by all who have known her. Family services will be private; in lieu of flowers, donations of time and/or funds may be made to the Fells Historic Estate & Gardens in Newbury, NH. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 5, 2019

