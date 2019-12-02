Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Marie Miner. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 3 Hall Avenue Henniker , NH 03242 (603)-428-3215 Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Marie Armitage Miner, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, died on her terms; surrounded by family, love, and laughter in her home, on Sunday, December 1, 2019.



She was born on October 29, 1945 in Lawrence, MA, daughter of Walter Norman and Louise Marie (Reis) Armitage. Agnes grew up in Methuen and Worcester, MA and graduated from Tenney High School in Methuen as class valedictorian in 1963.



In 1964, she met her future husband, Edward Lynn Miner, becoming engaged in 1965. She waited for three years while he served in the Vietnam War and finally married on June 22, 1968 in Christ Presbyterian Church in Lawrence, MA.



Agnes earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Northeastern University. As a co-op student, she qualified for a job as a computer programmer and became a female pioneer in the early days of computing.



Her programming career took her through Boston, Philadelphia, and Valley Forge before bringing her to New Hampshire, first to Keene and then to Concord. For the last 15 years of her career, she worked at Riverbend Community Mental Health in Concord from which she retired in January 2019 as the agency's Chief Information Officer.



Throughout her career, she found time to substitute teach in Coatesville, PA, teach elementary computer classes in Keene, NH, serve as substitute organist at First Baptist Church of Keene, and sing in both the Keene and Concord Chorales.



Agnes had a reputation for being a "sharp" card player, often causing family members to refuse to sit to her left in card games. She also loved besting her daughters at Scrabble and completing the Sunday crossword puzzle each week. She was a punster at heart & passed her love of word play onto all three of her daughters, one of whom married a man whose puns made even Agnes cringe.



She was an avid genealogical researcher, delighting in filling in her family tree as far back as she could and was always happy to share- and suggest corrections to- ancestral information with others from all over the world.



Not fond of the way obituaries typically list survivors, Agnes wished for her list to be different. It's not exactly what you wanted, Mom, but here's our best shot:



She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward Lynn Miner originally of Poolville, NY. Daughters Lorene (husband Todd) Garrett of Sellersburg, IN; Kristin Miner of Quincy, MA; Sharon Lynn (husband Michael) Lenaghan of Rocky Hill, CT; exchange student "daughter" Ximena Montalvo (husband Carlos) Galarza of Weston, FL. Grandsons Andrew and Alexander Garrett, Grady & Gavin Lenaghan. Sister, Marion (husband Fred) Noble of Fallbrook, CA. Sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Miner of Sterling, VA and Nancy Miner of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Niece, Stephanie (husband Ben) Chandler of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, nephew, Dr. Donald Noble (wife Dr. Mandy Bekhbat) of Atlanta, GA, and niece Christina Noble (husband George Suarez) of Sacramento, CA.



Agnes was overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support and love by way of flowers, correspondence, visits, and phone calls; she wanted to sincerely thank each of those who reached out to her.



Calling hours will be on Friday, December 6th between 4-6 pm at Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home in Henniker.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 2pm at First Baptist Church of Keene. A reception will follow.



Donations may be made to Payson Center for Cancer Care through Concord Hospital Trust or to Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.



Agnes Marie Armitage Miner, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, died on her terms; surrounded by family, love, and laughter in her home, on Sunday, December 1, 2019.She was born on October 29, 1945 in Lawrence, MA, daughter of Walter Norman and Louise Marie (Reis) Armitage. Agnes grew up in Methuen and Worcester, MA and graduated from Tenney High School in Methuen as class valedictorian in 1963.In 1964, she met her future husband, Edward Lynn Miner, becoming engaged in 1965. She waited for three years while he served in the Vietnam War and finally married on June 22, 1968 in Christ Presbyterian Church in Lawrence, MA.Agnes earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Northeastern University. As a co-op student, she qualified for a job as a computer programmer and became a female pioneer in the early days of computing.Her programming career took her through Boston, Philadelphia, and Valley Forge before bringing her to New Hampshire, first to Keene and then to Concord. For the last 15 years of her career, she worked at Riverbend Community Mental Health in Concord from which she retired in January 2019 as the agency's Chief Information Officer.Throughout her career, she found time to substitute teach in Coatesville, PA, teach elementary computer classes in Keene, NH, serve as substitute organist at First Baptist Church of Keene, and sing in both the Keene and Concord Chorales.Agnes had a reputation for being a "sharp" card player, often causing family members to refuse to sit to her left in card games. She also loved besting her daughters at Scrabble and completing the Sunday crossword puzzle each week. She was a punster at heart & passed her love of word play onto all three of her daughters, one of whom married a man whose puns made even Agnes cringe.She was an avid genealogical researcher, delighting in filling in her family tree as far back as she could and was always happy to share- and suggest corrections to- ancestral information with others from all over the world.Not fond of the way obituaries typically list survivors, Agnes wished for her list to be different. It's not exactly what you wanted, Mom, but here's our best shot:She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward Lynn Miner originally of Poolville, NY. Daughters Lorene (husband Todd) Garrett of Sellersburg, IN; Kristin Miner of Quincy, MA; Sharon Lynn (husband Michael) Lenaghan of Rocky Hill, CT; exchange student "daughter" Ximena Montalvo (husband Carlos) Galarza of Weston, FL. Grandsons Andrew and Alexander Garrett, Grady & Gavin Lenaghan. Sister, Marion (husband Fred) Noble of Fallbrook, CA. Sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Miner of Sterling, VA and Nancy Miner of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Niece, Stephanie (husband Ben) Chandler of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, nephew, Dr. Donald Noble (wife Dr. Mandy Bekhbat) of Atlanta, GA, and niece Christina Noble (husband George Suarez) of Sacramento, CA.Agnes was overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support and love by way of flowers, correspondence, visits, and phone calls; she wanted to sincerely thank each of those who reached out to her.Calling hours will be on Friday, December 6th between 4-6 pm at Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home in Henniker.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 2pm at First Baptist Church of Keene. A reception will follow.Donations may be made to Payson Center for Cancer Care through Concord Hospital Trust or to Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.

