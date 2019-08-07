Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aidan Donovan. View Sign Service Information Cooney Funeral Homes 3918 West Irving Park Road Chicago , IL 60618 (773)-588-5850 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cooney Funeral Homes 3918 West Irving Park Road Chicago , IL 60618 View Map Funeral Mass 7:00 PM St. Vincent DePaul Church 1010 W. Webster Avenue Chicago , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Aidan was born December 25, 1993, in Boston, MA. He was raised in Concord and had a wonderful childhood; attending local schools, spending many lazy summer days at the Copoco pool, skiing at Pats Peak, and playing youth lacrosse and hockey. Aidan travelled extensively with his parents - going to Ireland every other summer to see family, completing the RAGBRAI cross-Iowa bike ride as a 6 year old on a trailer bike and cycling the Camino de Santiago while in high school.



Aidan graduated from Concord High School in 2012 and DePaul University in Chicago, Il in 2016. He fell in love with Chicago and stayed there after college. Aidan led a life full of friendship, music, and entrepreneurship. He started a business that specialized in the sale of vintage Ralph Lauren clothing, mixed music and managed a musical act. He will be greatly missed by the many friends he made throughout his life.



Aidan is survived by his parents of Chicago, uncles Keith Donovan and his wife Kathy Traynor of Pittsfield, NH, Randy Donovan (Marylee) of Chapel Hill, NC, Alan Donovan (Andrea) of Auburn, NH, and Kieran Collins (Celine) of Ballincollig, County Cork, Ireland, aunts Sinead Hurley (Michael) of Chicago, Catherine Murray (Nicholas) of Douglas, County Cork, Christine Mohally of Ballincollig, County Cork, and many treasured cousins.



Calling hours will be held from 3-6 pm on Sunday, August 11, at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park, Chicago. On Monday, August 12, at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 1010 W. Webster Avenue, Chicago, there will be a funeral Mass at 7 pm. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit

Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 7, 2019

