Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aidan Richard Hyslop. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Bow Mills United Methodist Church 505 South Street, ow, NH. Burial will follow in the family lot at Evans Cemetery, Bow. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Aidan's name , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Aidan Richard Hyslop 19, of Bow passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.



Aidan was born October 8, 2000 in Concord, NH son to Willis and Holly Hyslop.



We love you so much, more than words will ever say. We might not have always liked your actions but your core being is a beautiful, caring, understanding, humorous, creative, out of the box thinker, supporter of those that you cared about and daring. You are strong and self-sufficient and always willing to stand up for yourself, your brother and your friends.



You were older than your years. You could be trusted at a very early age to fill the wood stove or stay home by yourself. Your independence and self-reliance were easy for you but hard for others sometimes.



Your humor is fast, quick, sarcastic, dry. Adults were sometimes at first put off by it not because it wasn't funny but because it came from a child. They would look at you and say 'that isn't appropriate' as they were turning their heads to laugh. You also love physical comedy that started with your love of Sponge Bob. You enjoyed making videos in your younger years from the Sheet Pan Olympics to bike obstacle courses and later on memes with your friends.



You love to play sports: soccer, baseball, football, lacrosse. You had one year of basketball, you stuck it out and learned a lot, graceful on the court you were not but you did make a couple of baskets! Your favorite sports, and maybe not favorite because of the sport itself but favorite because of the coaches and the players were wrestling and cross country. You appreciated the connection the coaches made with you as a person, you visited with them outside of the sport, you thought of them as friends and cared about their opinions. You bonded with the players as if they were family because they were family to you, they were your brothers and sisters.



You enjoyed scouts and the people you met through the activities you participated in. You were an OA member and a Life Scout. You set a blistering pace that others have been challenged to keep up with not because you challenged them but because they saw it could be done. As is so often when a scout enters high school other things became more important and you dropped out of scouting but would still help volunteer when they needed it.



You have a tremendous bond with your brother, there were occasional scuffles when younger but very few. You would play board games together, enjoyed the same Netflix shows, help each other out in the garage working on projects, splitting wood, dirt biking or just going to the store to get a Pepsi. If someone was in the bathroom and you needed to go you waited patiently in Jack's room laying down on his bed just hanging or patting the cat or dog.



You, your brother and father would roll on the floor laughing at a tv show or more commonly to a story you told about one of your escapades with your friends or at work or school. You know how to embellish without lying, again your humor put a spin on situations that others didn't quite see until you pointed it out.



You walked at 9 and a half months old, at T-Bob's funeral you decided to take off. Although you don't remember her, she loved that I am sure because you brought smiles to people in a situation that was hard to smile in. You did that so many times in your life, you were able to comfort those around you.



How smart are you? You never crawled until age 1 and a half, that told us so much right there about your brain. You are creative and could find solutions when there didn't seem to be one. You loved to fabricate and had a thirst of knowledge when it came to welding. And maybe more importantly you were willing to share the knowledge that you learned.



The last daring thing you did that I am aware of was your flame thrower you and your friends made in the sand pits, of course you were the one holding it and as you said to me 'but I had my welding helmet and gloves on, safety first'. I am sure there were more after that and those are special times you had with special friends. I want to call them boys and girls but of course you are all young men and women. You all meant so much to him and he appreciated you in more ways than I can express.



There won't be any more family reunions or gatherings and no more road trips to the beach or car rides to get Pepsi. Not for you my sweet boy, my amazing young man. We love you so much, more than words will ever say.



Aidan is survived by his loving parents, Willis "Bill" and Holly (Hammond) Hyslop, his brother, Jack Hyslop all of Bow; paternal grandmother, Sandra Hyslop; maternal grandmother, Margaret Minnon and her husband, John of Bow, maternal grandfather, Willie Hammond Jr. and his wife, Dawn of Loudon; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Willis Hsylop Sr.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, November, 8, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South Street, Bow, NH.



Burial will follow in the family lot at Evans Cemetery, Bow.



For those who wish, memorial contributions in Aidan's name may be to Bow Booster Club 55 Falcon Way, Bow, NH 03304 or to Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079 Irving, TX 75015-2079.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Aidan Richard Hyslop 19, of Bow passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.Aidan was born October 8, 2000 in Concord, NH son to Willis and Holly Hyslop.We love you so much, more than words will ever say. We might not have always liked your actions but your core being is a beautiful, caring, understanding, humorous, creative, out of the box thinker, supporter of those that you cared about and daring. You are strong and self-sufficient and always willing to stand up for yourself, your brother and your friends.You were older than your years. You could be trusted at a very early age to fill the wood stove or stay home by yourself. Your independence and self-reliance were easy for you but hard for others sometimes.Your humor is fast, quick, sarcastic, dry. Adults were sometimes at first put off by it not because it wasn't funny but because it came from a child. They would look at you and say 'that isn't appropriate' as they were turning their heads to laugh. You also love physical comedy that started with your love of Sponge Bob. You enjoyed making videos in your younger years from the Sheet Pan Olympics to bike obstacle courses and later on memes with your friends.You love to play sports: soccer, baseball, football, lacrosse. You had one year of basketball, you stuck it out and learned a lot, graceful on the court you were not but you did make a couple of baskets! Your favorite sports, and maybe not favorite because of the sport itself but favorite because of the coaches and the players were wrestling and cross country. You appreciated the connection the coaches made with you as a person, you visited with them outside of the sport, you thought of them as friends and cared about their opinions. You bonded with the players as if they were family because they were family to you, they were your brothers and sisters.You enjoyed scouts and the people you met through the activities you participated in. You were an OA member and a Life Scout. You set a blistering pace that others have been challenged to keep up with not because you challenged them but because they saw it could be done. As is so often when a scout enters high school other things became more important and you dropped out of scouting but would still help volunteer when they needed it.You have a tremendous bond with your brother, there were occasional scuffles when younger but very few. You would play board games together, enjoyed the same Netflix shows, help each other out in the garage working on projects, splitting wood, dirt biking or just going to the store to get a Pepsi. If someone was in the bathroom and you needed to go you waited patiently in Jack's room laying down on his bed just hanging or patting the cat or dog.You, your brother and father would roll on the floor laughing at a tv show or more commonly to a story you told about one of your escapades with your friends or at work or school. You know how to embellish without lying, again your humor put a spin on situations that others didn't quite see until you pointed it out.You walked at 9 and a half months old, at T-Bob's funeral you decided to take off. Although you don't remember her, she loved that I am sure because you brought smiles to people in a situation that was hard to smile in. You did that so many times in your life, you were able to comfort those around you.How smart are you? You never crawled until age 1 and a half, that told us so much right there about your brain. You are creative and could find solutions when there didn't seem to be one. You loved to fabricate and had a thirst of knowledge when it came to welding. And maybe more importantly you were willing to share the knowledge that you learned.The last daring thing you did that I am aware of was your flame thrower you and your friends made in the sand pits, of course you were the one holding it and as you said to me 'but I had my welding helmet and gloves on, safety first'. I am sure there were more after that and those are special times you had with special friends. I want to call them boys and girls but of course you are all young men and women. You all meant so much to him and he appreciated you in more ways than I can express.There won't be any more family reunions or gatherings and no more road trips to the beach or car rides to get Pepsi. Not for you my sweet boy, my amazing young man. We love you so much, more than words will ever say.Aidan is survived by his loving parents, Willis "Bill" and Holly (Hammond) Hyslop, his brother, Jack Hyslop all of Bow; paternal grandmother, Sandra Hyslop; maternal grandmother, Margaret Minnon and her husband, John of Bow, maternal grandfather, Willie Hammond Jr. and his wife, Dawn of Loudon; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Willis Hsylop Sr.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.A memorial service will be held on Friday, November, 8, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South Street, Bow, NH.Burial will follow in the family lot at Evans Cemetery, Bow.For those who wish, memorial contributions in Aidan's name may be to Bow Booster Club 55 Falcon Way, Bow, NH 03304 or to Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079 Irving, TX 75015-2079.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Hyslop family. Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close