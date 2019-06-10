Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan D. Button. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

- Alan D. Button passed away on June 9, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



Born on July 20, 1957, he was the son of Helena (Pelletier) Button Bouffard and the late Howard Button as well as his stepfather, the late Lucien Bouffard.



Al worked in the Diesel Truck business his whole life, starting when he was sixteen. He was hard-working and extremely gifted as a do-it-yourselfer. He loved his family and friends and the many Caribbean cruises taken over the years with them. One of his favorite places was at his camp with his wife and kids where visitors were always welcome. Always a joker and a teaser, good time were many.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jodi (Linehan) Button; son Joshua Button (Kristina), son Brandon Button and grandchildren, Olivia and Damonica. He also leaves his brothers, Tony Button (Carleen), Chuck Button (Michelle), Bryan Button, Kenny Button (Janice), sister Kelli Towle, and countless friends and other family.



There will be no calling hours at this time. A celebration of Alan's life is being planned for July 2019. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

