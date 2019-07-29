Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan K. Topliff. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 21 Centre St. Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Alan K. Topliff, 65, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the Concord Hospice House on July 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Middletown, CT, Alan was the son of the late Rev. Hubert J. and Kathryn (Robish) Topliff. He was raised and educated in Pembroke and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy Class of 1972. He then attended the University of New Hampshire where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering.



Alan was employed by Eversource, working as a telecommunications engineer. He was also the owner of Wright Communications in Pembroke from 1988 to 2007.



A fixture in the town of Pembroke, Alan served as Chairman of the Planning Board for 13 years and also served on the Pembroke Fire Department for 31 years. He was active with the Pembroke Congregational Church and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Concord, where he was also a choir member. He enjoyed his love of music by the passion he felt while singing in the church choir.



Alan was a very "hands-on" person. He enjoyed working around the house, woodworking, and yard work. He fulfilled his lifelong dream by attaining his scuba certification with Denice and traveled to Belize, Bonair and St. Lucia. He loved water and snow skiing as well as boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and Silver Lake in Tilton. Above all else, he cherished the time he spent with his family.



Alan is survived by his loving wife, Denice B. Roberts-Topliff, his three children, Angela M. Reagan and her husband Emanuel of Conroe, TX, Benjamin A. Topliff and his partner Christine Wakim of Pembroke and Kathryn I. Krieder and her husband Ash of Richmond, VT; his brother, Ross Topliff and his wife Carolyn of Newburgh, NY and his sister, Kristine Topliff of Auburn. He was the loving grandfather to Jayce, Jaylianna, Molly, Lucas, Lee and Brooke. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Calling Hours will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 10 A.M. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre St. in Concord. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory may be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre St. Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Mr. Alan K. Topliff, 65, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the Concord Hospice House on July 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.Born in Middletown, CT, Alan was the son of the late Rev. Hubert J. and Kathryn (Robish) Topliff. He was raised and educated in Pembroke and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy Class of 1972. He then attended the University of New Hampshire where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering.Alan was employed by Eversource, working as a telecommunications engineer. He was also the owner of Wright Communications in Pembroke from 1988 to 2007.A fixture in the town of Pembroke, Alan served as Chairman of the Planning Board for 13 years and also served on the Pembroke Fire Department for 31 years. He was active with the Pembroke Congregational Church and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Concord, where he was also a choir member. He enjoyed his love of music by the passion he felt while singing in the church choir.Alan was a very "hands-on" person. He enjoyed working around the house, woodworking, and yard work. He fulfilled his lifelong dream by attaining his scuba certification with Denice and traveled to Belize, Bonair and St. Lucia. He loved water and snow skiing as well as boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and Silver Lake in Tilton. Above all else, he cherished the time he spent with his family.Alan is survived by his loving wife, Denice B. Roberts-Topliff, his three children, Angela M. Reagan and her husband Emanuel of Conroe, TX, Benjamin A. Topliff and his partner Christine Wakim of Pembroke and Kathryn I. Krieder and her husband Ash of Richmond, VT; his brother, Ross Topliff and his wife Carolyn of Newburgh, NY and his sister, Kristine Topliff of Auburn. He was the loving grandfather to Jayce, Jaylianna, Molly, Lucas, Lee and Brooke. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Calling Hours will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 10 A.M. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre St. in Concord. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory may be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre St. Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close