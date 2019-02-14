Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Brochu Jr.. View Sign

Albert Brochu Jr., 86, of Penacook, NH, passed peacefully with his children by his side the evening of Monday Ferbruary 11, 2019.



Al, also known as Dooney, was born to Albert Sr. and Laura (Mitchell) Brochu on November 18, 1932 in Concord, NH. He graduated from Concord High School with the class of 1951 and then served in the US NAVY during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Nancy (Barrett) Brochu, in 1958 and together they raised seven children. Al was proud to be a retired Concord firefighter of 25 years and worked for many years at Brochu Nursery. Al was known for spending the holidays playing Santa around town and was able to spread joy this past Christmas at the Merrimack County Nursing Home as Santa with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as his helper elves. He had a passion for gardening, horseshoes, ice fishing and bingo. Al was proud to be Canadian and loved to watch the Montreal Canadiens hockey. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club, the VFW, the Penacook Village Association and the Penacook Historical Society. Al was always telling stories, jokes and playing pranks. He was a sweet man that brought laughter and smiles everywhere he went.



He leaves as his legacy, his children: Sherry Brochu of Penacook; Michelle Salvatore and her husband, Tony, of Penacook; Heidi Chaney and her husband, Richard, of Canterbury; Kelly Brochu and his wife, Jackie, of Penacook; Jay Brochu and his wife, Michelle, of Boscawen; Lezlie Wirein and her husband, Donald, of Boscawen; Aaron Brochu and his wife, Tara, of Bow. He also leaves 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who he adored as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 58 years, Nancy Brochu.



The calling hours are scheduled for Tuesday, February 19 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Wendall J. Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington Street in Penacook, NH.



The funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 20 at 4pm at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St. Concord, NH. A burial will be scheduled for the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Concord Firefighters Relief Association 150 N. State Street, Concord, NH 03301.





42 Washington Street

Penacook , NH 03303

