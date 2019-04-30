Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Charles Desrosiers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert C. Desrosiers, 97, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Espsom Healthcare Center, Epsom, NH. He was the loving husband of the late Gloria (Lamoureux) Desrosiers, who died on November 13, 2000. Born in Woonsocket, RI, he was the son of the late Onesime and Eloise (Desrosiers) Desrosiers.



Mr. Desrosiers was a proud WWII veteran who served in the Army Air Corps on Iwo Jima as a truck driver and parachute rigger. He worked as a machinist and upholsterer, and later as a sewing machine repairman for Inter Royal Corp. in Plainfield, CT for many years. He was a past Commander of the American Legion Post 67 in North Grosvenordale, CT, and was a member of the Thompson (CT) V.F.W. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a communicant of Christ the King Parish in Concord, NH, for the past 18 years. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family.



Albert was pre-deceased by his brother "Bob" Desrosiers and his sister Blanche Dube. He is survived by his sons, Andre Desrosiers and his wife Cheryl of Thompson, CT, Roger Desrosiers and his wife Susanne of Concord, NH, and Marcel Desrosiers and his wife Deborah of Brattleboro, VT.; and his sister, Anita Lamoureux of Woonsocket, RI, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Albert's family from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday May 3, 2019, in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For memorial guestbook visit





