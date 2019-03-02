- Albert J. Yeaton, Jr. 92, of Epsom, went to his eternal home on Friday, March 1, 2019.
He was born on March 2, 1926, the only child of Albert J. "Slab" Yeaton and Flora (Lane) Yeaton.
Al proudly served our country during World War II. He joined the Navy and was part of the first crew on the USS MIDWAY.
Al worked for over 35 years as a master mechanic at Huckins Chevrolet Garage. After his retirement he could be found fixing anything that had an engine or working in his garden or harvesting firewood from his woodlot.
Besides his parents, Al was predeceased by his wife, Ginny and his granddaughter, Karen.
He is survived by his three sons, Donald (Wendy) of Hudson Falls, NY, Douglas (Linda) of Epsom and Daniel (Sherry) of Epsom, seven grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and Maddy his great great granddaughter. He was looking forward to the birth of his second great great granddaughter in August.
A Visiting Hour will be held on Sunday, March 10th from 2 to 3 P.M. at the Epsom Bible Church, 398 Black Hall Road, Epsom. A Celebration of His Life will begin at 3 P.M. Burial will be held in the spring at McClary Cemetery in Epsom. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 2, 2019