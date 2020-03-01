Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert S. Greene. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert S. Greene, 71, of Northfield passed away at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on October 7, 1948 in Norwalk, CT the son of Charles H. Baxter, Jr. and Marion (Poole) Green.



Albert, fondly known as "Al" and "Albie", was a man of many talents and interests. As an architectural engineer he designed grand spaces that will forever live on in homes across New England. Al enjoyed photography; landscape photography being his forte. Most weekends you would find him on a driving adventure with his wife and camera. Al was also a lover of the written word. You'd be hard-pressed to find a surface in the house that wasn't covered with books of varying titles.



Members of his family include his loving wife of 13 years, Pamela Greene; daughter, Shayla Greene and her partner, John Wielgus of Brookline, NH; sons, Christopher Greene and his partner, Crystal Presock of Frisco, TX, Shayne Greene and his fiance, Brianna Goulet of Bow, NH and Sayre Greene and his wife, Sarah of Sandown, NH; stepchildren, Lauren Faria and her husband, Claudio of Medfield, MA and Greg Meyer of Nashua, NH and four grandchildren, Lucas, Emma, Isla and Chloe.



He was predeceased by his parents, Charles H. Baxter, Jr. and Marion (Poole) Green and a brother, David Baxter.



A funeral service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 211 N Main St. Concord, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM. A private graveside ceremony is planned in the spring.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Albert's name to The Friendly Kitchen, PO Box 373, Concord, NH 03302.



