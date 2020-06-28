Albert "Chip" Walter Maltais Jr., 64, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1955 in Concord, NH to the late Albert and Alice (Rockwell) Maltais.
He was educated in the Concord school system and graduated with a Bachelor's of botany from UNH. Prior to retirement he spent his career as Coordinator of Adult and Forensic Services for the State of New Hampshire.
He was predeceased by his brother, Chris Maltais and his sister, Mary Maltais.
Albert leaves behind his beloved wife of 37 years, Donna (Tebbetts) Maltais of Concord; son Patrick Maltais and his wife Allie of Concord; his daughter Kathryn Maltais and partner Ryan Wheeler of Tahoe, CA; and sisters Jane Roy of Concord, Margaret Dyer of FL, Alice "Mini" McKenna of WA, Ruth Bettis of Lebanon, Martha Wyatt of Concord, and Fran Wyatt of Concord; grandchildren Henry and Benjamin Maltais; and many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and dear friends.
A gathering will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen Wednesday, July 8th 10:00-11:00am. Due to current restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% capacity and guests are respectfully requested to wear face covering. Services will be attended privately by family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA at 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301 or online at www.popememorialspca.org. To view Albert's online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 28, 2020.