Albert W. Maltais
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert "Chip" Walter Maltais Jr., 64, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1955 in Concord, NH to the late Albert and Alice (Rockwell) Maltais.

He was educated in the Concord school system and graduated with a Bachelor's of botany from UNH. Prior to retirement he spent his career as Coordinator of Adult and Forensic Services for the State of New Hampshire.

He was predeceased by his brother, Chris Maltais and his sister, Mary Maltais.

Albert leaves behind his beloved wife of 37 years, Donna (Tebbetts) Maltais of Concord; son Patrick Maltais and his wife Allie of Concord; his daughter Kathryn Maltais and partner Ryan Wheeler of Tahoe, CA; and sisters Jane Roy of Concord, Margaret Dyer of FL, Alice "Mini" McKenna of WA, Ruth Bettis of Lebanon, Martha Wyatt of Concord, and Fran Wyatt of Concord; grandchildren Henry and Benjamin Maltais; and many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and dear friends.

A gathering will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen Wednesday, July 8th 10:00-11:00am. Due to current restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% capacity and guests are respectfully requested to wear face covering. Services will be attended privately by family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA at 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301 or online at www.popememorialspca.org. To view Albert's online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-625-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved