Albert W. Rule, 76, formerly of Franklin, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on April 20, 2020.



He was born in Concord on April 18, 1944 the son of Wilmer and Yvonne (Drought) Rule.He was raised in Penacook and later resided in Franklin.



His father owned the Rules 66 station in Franklin where Al worked as a mechanic and painter. He later worked at Rumford Press, Oak laminates, and the NH State Hospital prior to retiring. Hobbies included fishing, boating, gardening, photography, woodworking, and cars.



He was predeceased by his wife, Joan (Denningham) Rule, 2013, sister Anita Cantara and Step Son Mark Margaritis Sr.



Family members include his children and stepchildren: Julie Rule of Tullahoma, TN, Dan Rule of Grand Rapids, MI, Holly Wentworth of Tilton, and Lori Welsch of Franklin, his brothers, Dave Rule of Danbury, and Eddie Rule of Barnstead. Grandchildren Shawn Downes-Rule, Scott Rule, Dylan, Brittaney, Nolan, Chloe, Josiah, Bella, Bennet, Caitlin Rule, Tracy Seavey, Grant Wentworth, Mark Margaritis Jr, Macy Welsch, Jayden Welsch, and Lucas Welsch. Great Grandchildren Brandon, Emma, Aria, and Gabe. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Private graveside services will be held at Park Cemetery in Tilton.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Albert may be made to American Legion Post 31, 11 Charles Street, Penacook, NH, 03303



