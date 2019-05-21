Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta M. Carson. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

BOSCAWEN, Alberta M. Carson, 88, formerly of the Concord-Penacook area went to be with her Lord on Wednesday May 15, 2019. Alberta was born in Alexandria NH on May 23,1930 to Theodore and Alice (Bagley) Fife. As a young child she moved to Canterbury where she grew up attending the old Canterbury school house. Alberta moved to Concord over sixty years ago when she married her husband Charles.



Primarily Alberta was a home maker but did have 2 jobs she worked at over the years, for many years she worked at Concord Dry Cleaners, and a job she absolutely loved was being the rectory cook for the priests at St. Peters Church in Concord for a little over ten years.



Alberta is a member of the church of Christ in Concord and enjoyed doing crafts such as painting and making teddy bears for the new born babies and young children of the congregation. She loved to make baked goods and was quite famous among those who knew her for the soft molasses cookies she would bake.



Alberta was predeceased by her husband Charles in 2007, and 2 sons, Bruce Carson and Maurice Carson. She was also predeceased by a brother and several sisters. She is survived by her daughter Maureen Heller and her husband Richard of Franklin; her son Charles Carson Jr. of Concord; her grandsons, Anthony Heller of New York, NY; and Andrew Heller of Austin, TX; two sisters Viola Clough and Laurana Bouchard.



There will be no calling hours, a funeral will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the church of Christ 141 Fisherville Rd. Concord, NH 03303. The former preacher, David O'Connell of Rogersville, Alabama will officiate. Internment will immediately follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in West Concord. The Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is assisting with arrangements.

