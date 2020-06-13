Alfred J. (Fred) Cann, 93, of Brookfield, died at home on June 5, 2020 after a short bout with leukemia.
Fred was born in the Netherlands in 1926 and emigrated to the US with his family in 1940. He received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from MIT in 1949 and a MSEE from MIT in 1953.
Interrupting his college years, he served in the Navy, becoming an Electronics Technician's Mate. He always liked puttering, especially with electronics. He enjoyed a long career at Sanders Associates, now BAE Systems, working on radar, radar jammers, and missile guidance. Fred had hundreds of patents, wrote articles for technical journals, and continued writing after his retirement in 1989.
In retirement, Fred re-kindled his interest in playing the mandolin and contra dancing. After a stroke at age 88, he continued his love of music, playing harmonica at jam sessions and dances. He enjoyed volunteering at Mountain View Community and the Heritage Park Railroad Museum in Union.
He was married to Edna Banis for 54 years. He is survived by their two daughters, Stefanie Marsh of Brookfield, NH, Jodi Thiele of Hampstead, NH and 5 grandchildren. Edna predeceased him in 2012.
There will be no memorial services, but a gathering of friends is planned for this summer. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Wolfeboro Area Meals on Wheels.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 13, 2020.