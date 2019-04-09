Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Wallace Michaud. View Sign

DUNBARTON - Alfred Wallace (Mitch) Michaud, 86, passed away April 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Old Town, ME January 31, 1933 to Cyril Walter and Pauline Ouellette Michaud.



He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper. After receiving a CIB airborne division medal, a Korean Service medal, a UN service medal, a National Defense Service medal and a Bronze Service Star, he left the Army and moved to New Hampshire. There he married his beloved wife of 53 years, Doris (Palmer) Michaud and drove a truck for St. Johnsbury Trucking for 38 years. Mitch was an avid hunter, fisherman and poker player who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



Mitch and Dot had two children, Kathy (James) Soucy of Dunbarton NH and Laurie (Patrick) Balch of Sunapee NH. Mitch also had three children from a previous marriage, the late Alfred Michaud Jr. of Colorado Springs CO, Brenda (Robert) Howard of Hillsborough NH and Dennis (Kim) Michaud of Albuquerque NM. He also had four step children, Betty (Leo) Aubertin of Pittsfield NH, Sandra Deno of Penacook NH, Richard Plummer of Hopkinton NH, and Jane (Joseph) Scattergood of Meredith NH. He is survived by his sisters Joanne (Reno) Devost of Caribou ME and Janice Martin of Holden ME, and his brother Paul (Sandy) Michaud of Las Cruses NM. He leaves behind many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by nine siblings.



A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held May 18, at the American Legion Post #81, located at 169 Bound Tree Road, Contoocook NH from 1p-4p. Memorial Donations can be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House 240 Pleasant Street, Concord NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH.





DUNBARTON - Alfred Wallace (Mitch) Michaud, 86, passed away April 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Old Town, ME January 31, 1933 to Cyril Walter and Pauline Ouellette Michaud.He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper. After receiving a CIB airborne division medal, a Korean Service medal, a UN service medal, a National Defense Service medal and a Bronze Service Star, he left the Army and moved to New Hampshire. There he married his beloved wife of 53 years, Doris (Palmer) Michaud and drove a truck for St. Johnsbury Trucking for 38 years. Mitch was an avid hunter, fisherman and poker player who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.Mitch and Dot had two children, Kathy (James) Soucy of Dunbarton NH and Laurie (Patrick) Balch of Sunapee NH. Mitch also had three children from a previous marriage, the late Alfred Michaud Jr. of Colorado Springs CO, Brenda (Robert) Howard of Hillsborough NH and Dennis (Kim) Michaud of Albuquerque NM. He also had four step children, Betty (Leo) Aubertin of Pittsfield NH, Sandra Deno of Penacook NH, Richard Plummer of Hopkinton NH, and Jane (Joseph) Scattergood of Meredith NH. He is survived by his sisters Joanne (Reno) Devost of Caribou ME and Janice Martin of Holden ME, and his brother Paul (Sandy) Michaud of Las Cruses NM. He leaves behind many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by nine siblings.A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held May 18, at the American Legion Post #81, located at 169 Bound Tree Road, Contoocook NH from 1p-4p. Memorial Donations can be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House 240 Pleasant Street, Concord NH 03301.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Funeral Home Bennett Funeral Home

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close