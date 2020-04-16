Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Coleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born February 13, 1925 in Springfield, MA she was the daughter of the late Alex and Alice (Burgess) Wright.



Alice had worked as a secretary for Ris Paper for many years, and as a secretary at Dame School in Concord, N.H.



Before moving to Maine she had been a member of Wesley Methodist Church, and the First Congregational Church of Concord, where she sang in both choirs. She also sang with the Suncook Valley Chorale, and was a member of the "Sometimers" in the Senior Bowling League in Concord, NH. Alice also volunteered at the First Congregational Church Food Pantry for several years. She was an ardent and longtime fan of the New England Patriots and PGA golf.



Members of her family include her children Brian Coleman and wife Jennifer Richmond of South Berwick, ME; and Scott Coleman and wife Julieanne of Barrington, NH; and her grandchild Audrey Williams and husband Christian Williams.



She was predeceased by her husband Edwin B. Coleman, Jr. in 2003.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Congregational Church Food Pantry.



A Celebration of Alice's Life is scheduled for 2p.m. September 19th at the First Congregational Church, Concord, N.H. 177 N. Main St. Concord.



