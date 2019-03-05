Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice E. Champagne. View Sign

- Mrs. Alice E. (Hammond) Champagne, 87, of Bow, passed away on March 2, 2019 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.



Born in Worcester, MA, Alice was the daughter of the late Oliver J. and Marion (Gagnon) Hammond. She resided in New Hampshire for most of her life.



Prior to her retirement, Alice was employed as a clerk for the Concord Group Insurance Company. She also worked as a Nurse's Assistant for the former Odd Fellows Home in Concord and also worked in the library at the Boscawen Elementary School.



Her life revolved around taking care of children, especially infants.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Gary S. Champagne and her siblings: John Hammond, Louise Naumiec, Isabel Dunshee, Ida LaPointe, Thomas Hammond, James Hammond and Robert Hammond.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gerard P. Champagne; her children, Steven G. Champagne and his wife Sharon of Franklin, Raymond L. Champagne and his wife Lydia of Oceanside, CA and Linda Carson and her husband Robert of Epsom. Grandmother of 12, Great grandmother to 15 and Great Great Grandmother to 6. She was the sister to Ernestine Johnson, David Hammond and Carol Sarkisian of Worcester.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8th at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will take place at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

- Mrs. Alice E. (Hammond) Champagne, 87, of Bow, passed away on March 2, 2019 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.Born in Worcester, MA, Alice was the daughter of the late Oliver J. and Marion (Gagnon) Hammond. She resided in New Hampshire for most of her life.Prior to her retirement, Alice was employed as a clerk for the Concord Group Insurance Company. She also worked as a Nurse's Assistant for the former Odd Fellows Home in Concord and also worked in the library at the Boscawen Elementary School.Her life revolved around taking care of children, especially infants.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Gary S. Champagne and her siblings: John Hammond, Louise Naumiec, Isabel Dunshee, Ida LaPointe, Thomas Hammond, James Hammond and Robert Hammond.She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gerard P. Champagne; her children, Steven G. Champagne and his wife Sharon of Franklin, Raymond L. Champagne and his wife Lydia of Oceanside, CA and Linda Carson and her husband Robert of Epsom. Grandmother of 12, Great grandmother to 15 and Great Great Grandmother to 6. She was the sister to Ernestine Johnson, David Hammond and Carol Sarkisian of Worcester.In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8th at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will take place at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close