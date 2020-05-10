Alice Gassmann Jorda was born in the small Swiss town of Dagmersellen on July 17, 1927, and died peacefully at home on April 29, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



She emigrated to the U.S. on the maiden voyage of the SS Constitution in 1951 with no knowledge of the American language and customs. Through hard work, intelligence, determination and a little help from her adopted parents, the Kamms of South Bend, Indiana, she learned English, graduated from John Adams High School and accomplished her dream of becoming a nurse at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.



Alice met the love of her life, Karl Jorda, a Notre Dame law student, and they were married in 1956, until Karl left us in 2016. In a final act of grace, Alice joined Karl again on his birthday.



While raising their family, Karl and Alice moved from Elkhart, IN to Armonk, NY, and then later to Concord, NH and finally Port St. Lucie, FL. Alice supported Karl's career as an intellectual property lawyer and professor at Franklin Pierce Law Center, and was always very active in her community.



The highlights of her public service include acting as President of the St. Patrick's Women's Guild in Armonk, Chairperson of the Swiss Home in Mt. Kisco, NY, Board Member for the Swiss Benevolent Society in New York City, VP of the Women's Republican Club in Armonk, Board Member of the North Castle Historical Society, Member of the Armonk, Rio Lindo and St. Lucie West Garden Clubs, President of the New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs and Bow Garden Club, Chairman of the Westchester Heart Fund, First Start teaching English in Concord, teaching English in Jakarta, and volunteering for the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens into her 90's.



Alice was known for her brilliant entertaining, gardening, flower arranging, painting, needlepoint, prolific reading, and travel around the world with Karl. Her favorite places included returning to Switzerland, Mexico, Indonesia, and New York City. She was generous, kind, compassionate, positive and loved by one and all.



Alice leaves behind Mary Jorda (and Jerry Hibbard), Helen Jorda, Hans Jorda, Karl Jorda, grandchildren Franz Osorio, Robyn Criscuolo, Liam Jorda, and Iman and Amira Yashruti, and great-grandchildren Sophia and Desi Criscuolo. We will miss her forever.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bow Garden Club scholarship fund.



