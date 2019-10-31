Alice Lancaster, 73, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was diagnosed with Metastasized Breast Cancer September 2017. Alice, also well known as Babe, was born Saturday, September 7, 1946 to William and Alice (Stevens) Walshaw. Her brothers: Billy, Harold, Bobbie and Tommy. Married December 23, 1974 to Maynard Lancaster until 45 years later, death did part them with her passing. Their children: Corliss Lancaster, Dan Lancaster, John Dorval, Carlene Keniston and Kevin Lancaster. Alice moved quite a few times in her life. Her favorite childhood home was called Happy Hill, which was in Lochmere, NH. She enjoyed living with her husband and children on The Farm in Sterling, PA and in The Grove, Goddefroy, NY. Once her children acquired homes and families of their own, Maynard and Alice loved living in Toms River, NJ. They were active members of The First Baptist Church of Toms River. After 40 years since they left NH, when the season of Retirement arrived, Maynard and Alice returned to NH to live in a cozy apartment near their daughter. It was a family joke that when Alice's walls were full of decorations, it was time to move. Alice has been gathered to her Forever Home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. On return to NH, Alice attended, joined and served The Baptist Church of Franklin with a committed love for God, the church family, and the community. She cherished the time leading the Women's Bible Study weekly. Alice leaves behind her loving husband, Maynard, her best friend Mal Nixon, many family members and friends who feel the loss deeply.
Calling hours will be Monday, November 4, 2019 5-7pm at Pauquette-Neun Funeral Home, Park Street, Northfield. Funeral Service will be Tuesday November 5, 2019 10am at The Baptist Church of Franklin with a grave-side service following at The Franklin Cemetery. To send flowers, please call Lakes Region Florist 603-455-1037. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 31, 2019