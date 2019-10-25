Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Leith. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Church 724 Main Street New London , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Leith, 83, of Hilltop Place, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the New London Hospital.



She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 15, 1936 the daughter of John and Alice (Naldrett) Leith.



She spent her early years in Baldwin, LI, NY and then moved to Holden, MA where she lived for many years before moving to New London, NH in 1982.



Alice had been a secretary for McSwiney Law Firm in New London from 1983-1995 and then had been employed by Michael Work, Esquire in Newport, NH.



She is predeceased by two brothers, John and Edward and is survived by two sisters, Nancy Leith Ragonese of CT and Carolyn Murphy of RI ; nieces and nephews, Nancy Ragonese of CT, Laura Caporale of CT, Allyson Ragonese of CT, Diane Ragonese Byrd of NC, Elizabeth Leith Berry of NY, Michael Murphy of New London, NH and Robert Murphy of RI.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London, NH followed by burial in Elkins Cemetery, Elkins, NH.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alice Leith, 83, of Hilltop Place, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the New London Hospital.She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 15, 1936 the daughter of John and Alice (Naldrett) Leith.She spent her early years in Baldwin, LI, NY and then moved to Holden, MA where she lived for many years before moving to New London, NH in 1982.Alice had been a secretary for McSwiney Law Firm in New London from 1983-1995 and then had been employed by Michael Work, Esquire in Newport, NH.She is predeceased by two brothers, John and Edward and is survived by two sisters, Nancy Leith Ragonese of CT and Carolyn Murphy of RI ; nieces and nephews, Nancy Ragonese of CT, Laura Caporale of CT, Allyson Ragonese of CT, Diane Ragonese Byrd of NC, Elizabeth Leith Berry of NY, Michael Murphy of New London, NH and Robert Murphy of RI.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London, NH followed by burial in Elkins Cemetery, Elkins, NH.Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close