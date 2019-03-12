Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alice V. Manning, 80, of Horse Shoe Pond Place, Concord, NH, died February 11 at Concord Hospital, after a brave struggle with diabetes and dementia. Alice was an educator, teaching business administration at Coe Brown Academy in Northwood and at the Claremont Vocational-Technical College in Claremont. She retired as a secretary working for the State of NH Transportation Department in Concord. In retirement Alice took ultimate joy in performing as "Grammy" in the Concord grade school system. She is predeceased by her parents and one brother, and leaves behind her beloved cat, Ladybug, and close friends Debbie Villemaire and Tom Hettinger of Concord, Jean and Norris Learnard of Newport, and Kathy Thompson and Audrey Scholler of Claremont. There will be no calling hours and funeral arrangements have yet to be determined. If you'd like to remember Alice please make a donation in her name to the local Diabetes Foundation or to your favorite Pet Rescue in the area.

