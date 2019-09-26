Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia E. Sargent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alicia Sargent of Penacook NH died suddenly in her home on September 11 2019.



Alicia was born in Boston MA on July 12th 1985 to Edward and Deirdre Sargent.



Alicia had many challenges in life and fought them head on with strength and determination. Despite all of her limitations, Alicia met them with a child like view. She expressed her joy with her eyes, big smile and a laugh that was irresistible. Alicia loved playing with Dad and Mom.



She defied doctors predictions that said she would live a very short life. She defied them by living 34 years. Even with physical set backs she adapted and created ways to meet them. Alicia proved even impossible was possible. She will be missed.



We thank all who helped care for her with all our hearts. Alicia is survived by her Grandparents Fred and Carol Miller of Canton MA., her parents Edward and Deirdre Sargent of Penacook,; brother Eric Sargent his wife Nina Sargent, of Holderness , sister Emily Robinson of Manchester, nieces and nephews Sebastian Sargent Garbriel Sargent, Keyandra Robinson. Jailyn Robinson, Chanel Robinson and Craig Robinson. A special thanks to Susan Chase for her help.



A private family gathering will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers or donations, those how wish to honor her life, simply perform a random act of kindness.

