10/11/1944 - 12/03/2018
Celebration of Life
May 17, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Official ceremony at 4:30 pm. Professional Firefighters Eustace Hall, 50 Bradley St., Concord, NH. Friends, family and associates are welcome to share favorite memories, stories, laugh, cry, and honor retired Concord Fire Chief Allan Hall. Refreshments available.
See www.legacy.com/obituaries/concordmonitor for previous obituary posted 1/30/19.
Donations in memory of Allan may be made to: Professional Firefighters of Concord NH Local 1045.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 15, 2019