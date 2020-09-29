1/1
Allen R. Sinclair
Allen Raymond Sinclair, 83, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Concord, New Hampshire. Allen was born on May 21, 1937 in Concord, New Hampshire to the late Quincy and Gertrude (Foote) Sinclair. He attended Concord High School, graduating in the class of 1957. Allen married his high school sweetheart Sheila Ann Rabbitt in Concord on July 11th, 1959. Many may fondly remember Allen from his service at the Concord Fire Department and from his time spent as the owner and proprietor of Ordway's Market. When not working Allen enjoyed golfing, fishing and putting around in the home and garage that he designed and built. In addition to his parents, Allen was predeceased by his son Steven Jay Sinclair, his brothers Arthur, Robert, Conway and Richard. He is survived and will be missed by his wife Sheila, his daughter Kimberly Neale and her husband Timothy of St. Cloud, FL, his granddaughter Brandi Lynn and Christopher Mayville of Lorton VA, his grandson Cory Steven Neale of Becker, MN, his great granddaughter Norah Mayville and his sister Georgiana Joaquin and her husband Edward of Concord, NH. He is also survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held in private at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution may do so to the Concord VNA and Hospice House. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 29, 2020.
