Allen R. Wells, 59, of Londonderry, NH died June 1st following a sudden illness in a tractor trailer accident. He was born in Newton, MA. the son of Herbert C. and Gail (Manter) Wells. He was a truck driver for several trucking companies and was currently employed by the MBI Trucking Company. He was a graduate of Wellesley High School. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also liked kayaking and camping with his family. He was deeply involved in his children's activities and was very proud of all their accomplishments. He loved his family with all his heart and worked extremely hard to provide for them. He is survived by his Wife Kim (Barton) Wells of Londonderry. 3 Daughters, Diane Kimball and Husband Alex of Barnstead, NH. Jessica Wells and Katherine Wells both of Londonderry. A Son Daniel Sturm of Londonderry.



A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM in the Moore Cemetery, Church St. Loudon, NH.



The Waters Funeral Home, David Pollard, Director, Concord, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.



