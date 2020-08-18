Allyson Gabrielle Michaels, 30, beloved daughter, sister and cherished friend passed away at home in Stowe, VT on August 5th, 2020.



Ally is survived by her mother, Lisa Hall, and her sister, Stella Aucoin of Henniker NH, her father, Mike Michaels, her stepmother, Elisa Bolton, sister, Juliette, and brother, Bennett of Rye, NH. She also leaves behind her grandparents Ray and Judy Brown of California, grandparents Frank and Pam Bolton of Arizona, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Stephanie and Michael Michaels, William and Dorothy Hall, Zorena Bolton, and Ruthann Buxton.



She was born in Concord, NH and raised in Henniker, NH. She attended Evergreen State University in Olympia, WA and, after graduation, moved to Portland, OR. Ally returned to the northeast recently to be closer to family.



Ally had a palpable vibrance about her that drew people to her. She was very loved and she brought joy and light everywhere she went. She created a community of misfits and always made sure everyone felt that they belonged. Ally was feisty and creative, sweet and quick to open up her heart. She was a talented artist and she loved to laugh. She was passionate about her friends and music and had a vigilant eye for injustice. Ally loved animals and was forever doting on her little black dog, Henry.



May she find peace and may the many, many who loved her honor her by sharing their love and kindness with others. A Celebration of Life is planned sometime in the future when we all can gather together safely.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, NH 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord, NH 03301.



