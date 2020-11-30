1/1
Alma G. Bucklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma G. Bucklin, 89, of Londonderry, NH died Thursday November 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Alma was born in Colchester, VT on June 7, 1931 to Edwin and Ruth (Tomlinson) Thompson. Formerly of Essex Junction, VT, she moved with family to Londonderry, NH in 1980.

Alma was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was an active member in Essex Junction and later in Londonderry. She enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling, singing, and dancing. Her favorite times where those spent with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alma was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Elden Bucklin, Jr.

Alma is survived by her children, Kimberly Bucklin of Londonderry, Deborah Landry of Concord, NH, and Michael Bucklin of Milford, NH; grandchildren, Nicolette Raney and husband Wesley of Hartland, VT, and Marc Bucklin and fiancé, Erin Dyroff of Quechee, VT; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Charlotte Raney of Hartland, VT; and extended family, Sue and Clive Tweed of Hartford, VT. She also leaves siblings Richard Thompson of Winter Haven, FL, Beverly Slimm (William) of Burlington, NJ, and Caroline Racine (George) of Williston, VT; and several nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to Londonderry Fire and Rescue and to the dedicated caregivers of Home Instead and Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Londonderry Fire Department 911 Memorial Fund, 280 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH 03053.

Alma will be laid to rest with her husband in the Mountainview Cemetery, Essex, VT. A graveside memorial service is planned for the Spring. The Peabody Funeral Homes of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 29, 2020
Gary Kelly
Friend
November 29, 2020
Mrs B was a great friend and a strong woman. God Bless the Bucklin Family
Gary Kelly
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved