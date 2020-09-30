Alphonse A. Champagne, 84, of Allenstown, formerly of Pembroke, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, September 28, 2020.Born on September 4, 1936 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Lucien and Yvonne (Biron) Champagne.Alphonse was educated in the local schools and went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corp until his honorable discharge in 1956. He worked for many years as a Welder and later doing maintenance for Lavallee Oil until his retirement. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 200. Over the years he enjoyed ice fishing, playing cards, participating in cribbage tournaments, gardening, puttering around in his garage and watching sports.He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Lane) Champagne of Allenstown with whom he shared 64 years of marriage, his son, Jeffrey Champagne and his wife Trudy of Juneau, AK, Larry Champagne and his wife Tammy of Concord, daughter, Kathy Gray and her husband Mark of Pembroke, siblings, Gerry Champagne of Bow, Lucienne Raymond of Epsom and Leo Champagne of Franklin, five grandchildren, Stephanie Champagne, Larry Champagne Jr. and his wife Noel, Nikki Ladd and her husband Mark, Kaila Gray and Mark Gray, two great Grandchildren, Jaylin and Christopher Ladd as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10am in St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Military Honors will be presented at the conclusion of the Mass. Interment will be held at a later date. In accordance with state and local guidelines at the funeral home and the church, all attendees must wear a face coverings and adhere to social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, Attn: Hospice, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements.