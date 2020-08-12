Alvin (Al) Solberg, of Chichester, peacefully passed away in his home on Wednesday August 5, 2020 surrounded by family.
Al was born October 22, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Albert and Ruth Solberg. After graduating from McKee High School in 1960, Al joined the U.S. Air Force. In 1968, he married Helen Jordal and after the birth of their first daughter they moved to New Hampshire and continued to grow their family. Of his accomplishments, Al was most proud of his four girls.
Al would never hesitate to help someone in need. He was friendly and outgoing and loved to talk. For years he was active in the Pittsfield Players. Before retiring he spent most of his career at Universal Packaging in Bow. Al was warm and compassionate and worked incredibly hard to provide for his family.
Al is survived by his wife of 52 years, Helen Solberg of Chichester; daughters Kristine Major of Dunbarton, Lisa Green of Barnstead, Ingrid Vien of Winterhaven, FL, and Sonja Solberg-Potter of Marblehead, MA; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Anne Litz of Lake Isabella, CA and Evangeline (Vangy) Lefever of Valatie, NY.
A graveside service is planned for August 20th at 1:00 at the NH State Veterans Cemetery. To share or read memories of Al, visit https://www.tributes.com/alvinsolberg
