Andrea Jean (Dame) Albert, a longtime resident of Concord, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on April 29th, 2019 at the age of 72. She will be forever remembered as a devoted wife to her husband and best friend Barry. Andrea was the loving mother to Jeremy of Manchester, Megan (Albert) Healey and her husband Timothy of Melrose, MA, Ryan of Killeen, TX and Sarah (Albert) Fudge of Higganum, CT. She was the dear sister of the late Harold Dame and his wife Louise (Chapdelaine), and Elsie (Dame) Branch and her late husband Donald. Andrea was the cherished grandmother of Isabelle and Samuel Healey, and Finnegan Fudge. She was the beloved daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Hickey) Dame of Rochester, and a graduate of Spaulding High School Class of 1965 and Plymouth State University Class of 1969. Andrea will be affectionately remembered by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Andrea's love for teaching brought her to Keys Business School (VA), Pelham High School (NH), Maranacook Community High School (ME), and Kearsarge Regional High School (NH). Andrea taught for many years at Bow High School, where her feisty sense of humor and infectious laughter won over everyone. Teaching was her true calling. She had an adventurous spirit that led her to many favorite places. Andrea loved walking along the waves at Ogunquit beach with her beloved Bread and Roses hazelnut coffee in hand, searching for antique treasures all over New England, and cruising the Mediterranean with her husband.



Calling hours will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 172 King Street in Boscawen on Thursday, May 23rd from 4-7 pm. A celebration of Andrea's life will be held at West Congregational Church, 499 North State Street in Concord on Friday, May 24th at 11 am. Interment will follow at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. All are welcome to attend.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bow High School Scholarship Fund in Memory of Andrea Albert, Bow High School, 55 Falcon Way, Bow, NH 03304.

Published in The Concord Monitor on May 13, 2019

