Our Beloved Andrew Michael Owens, 20, of Loudon passed away at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born on March 2, 2000 in Weymouth, MA the son of John and Christina (Kern) Owens.
Andrew graduated from Merrimack Valley High School and was currently in his second year at NHTI. He worked at Harris Hill Center Nursing Home and attended New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene. Andrew loved his dog, Luna and enjoyed hiking, ping-pong and movies. Our dear son and brother was a kind young man. He was smart, courageous, trustworthy, funny and showed great endurance.
Members of his family include his parents, John and Christina Owens of Loudon; sister, Cassie (Owens) and her husband, Brandon Bell; paternal grandparents, Charles and Lorna Owens; maternal grandparent figures, Jay and Deb Kern; uncles and aunts, Charles Owens and his wife, Melissa, Jane Jewell and her husband, Dan, Bob Kern and wife, Jenn, Brenda Kern, and Robbie Lopez and wife Vivian; cousins, Isaac, Angelina, Gabby, T.J., Kayla and Autumn.
Andrew was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Ken and Faith Kern.
A private burial will be held at Loudon Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at the New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene, 33 Staniels Rd Loudon, on Sunday January 10, 2021 at 2PM with a virtual viewing option.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Andrew's memory to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, 17001 Prairie Star Parkway #100 Lenexa, KS 66220 or to the National Alliance of Mental Health, 85 N. State Street Concord, NH 03301.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
Psalm 13