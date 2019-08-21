Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul's Church 110 School St. Franklin , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew N. Nadeau, 88, of Franklin and Tilton, died at his daughter's home on August 19, 2019.







He was born in Franklin on August 16, 1931, the son of Andrew and Antonia (Mercier) Nadeau.



Andy attended local schools and resided in the Franklin area all his life.



He joined the



Following his naval service, he worked at Johns Manville in Tilton, later Acme Staple in Franklin. He left his job at Acme Staple to begin his firefighting career in 1963. Andy was promoted to Captain in 1977 and Deputy Chief in 1978 until his retirement after 29 years of service. Part of his duty was training and he was always able to share his knowledge, often with a sense of humor.



He was formerly a state of NH Deputy Forest Fire Warden, member of Central NH Forest Fire Wardens Association, and other fire department related groups.



In 1985, he was named Franklin Citizen of the Year for the fire prevention program in the Franklin School system. For the same program, he was presented the "Smokey The Bear" award for outstanding public service in forest fire prevention by the US Dept. of Agriculture Forest Fire Service, National Association of State Foresters, and the Advertising Council.



Following retirement, with his knowledge of Franklin history, he published several historical books. They include the "History of Franklin NH Fire Dept." (2 versions), "History of Franklin NH Fire Dept. in Pictures", "History of St. Paul's Church, Franklin, NH", "History of Railroads in Franklin, NH", and "Papermaking Industry of Franklin, NH".



Andy was a communicant of St. Gabriel Parish and also was an altar server.



His wife, Patricia (Holden) Nadeau, died in 2005.



Surviving family members include his 3 children, Michael Nadeau of Franklin, James Nadeau and wife Roberta of Cocoa, FL, and Marie Creasey and husband Tim of Franklin; 7 grandchildren, Andy, Kim, Robin, Jennifer, Joshua, Katie, and Noah; 5 great grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine Holden of Indianapolis; and nieces and nephews.



Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Anne Pocock, who died in 2017.



Visiting hours will be private.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10am at St. Paul's Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andy may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.



Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit





