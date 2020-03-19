Angela Flurette Provencher-Johnson 91, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at her granddaughter's home.
Angela was born December 10, 1928 in Concord, daughter to the late Hormidas and Imelda (Caron) Provencher. She worked for Rumford Press for 20 years until retirement. And later worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Dunkin' Donuts for a number of years.
Angela enjoyed traveling with her husband, line dancing and time at the beach. Angela lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Angela is survived by her daughters, Darlene J. Reinhard and her husband, Robert of FL; Debra A. Johnson-Aimes and her fiance, Paul F. Clough Jr. of Concord; her Son, John David Johnson and his wife, Loren Banker-Johnson of MA; grandchildren, Jason Ordway, Dawn Hilobuk, Danielle Gelinas, John S. Aimes III, Matilda and Adeline Banker-Johnson; great-grandchildren; Kiarra, Keaton, Lois Ann, Rebecca, Alivia and Connor; Brother, Marcel Provencher; Sister, Mary Rose Emery; Brother-in-Law, Richard Johnson and his wife, Taffy. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Johnson.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW Highway, Boscawen, NH.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BennettFuneral.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 19, 2020