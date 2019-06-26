Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelica Lane. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

Angelica "Jelly" Lane, 22, died on Sunday June 23 in Loudon due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Jelly was born in Concord on June 1, 1997 to Christopher and Michelle (Dow) Lane and grew up in Loudon attending the local schools and graduating in 2015 from the CSI Charter School in Penacook.



Jelly has grown up and lived her entire life in Loudon, she played youth sports in town and loved and excelled at soccer. Over the years Jelly has formed many friendships with family and friends. Some of her favorite things where spending time at Rocky Pond at the family camp, countless trips to Taco Bell which she loved, she liked to spend time with, and spoiling Leela one of the family dogs and her cat Brady . Angelica always has had a tenacious, determined, independent attitude which helped her accomplish many things she wanted to, and if you told her she couldn't, it only made her that much more determined. She has worked as an LNA in home care and nursing home settings and most recently had been working for Checkmate Pizza.



Jelly is predeceased by her paternal grandfather Erving Lane, and she is survived by her loving parents Christopher and Michelle (Dow) Lane of Loudon; her brother Zachary Lane of Loudon; her sister Samantha Lane and her companion Zack Folsom of Loudon; her paternal grandmother Alma "Grannie" Lane of Loudon; her maternal grandparents Richard "Papa" Dow & Marie "Mimi" Dow of Boscawen; aunts and uncles Michael & Jamie Dow of Webster; Kimberly & Thomas Scholfield of Webster; Scott & Kim Dow of Salisbury; Ronnie & Krista Lane of Loudon; Jon Lane of Loudon; Glennis & Bryan Mooers of Barrington; and Donna Willett of Barry, VT; her cousins Kayla, Bubba, Rian, Joshua, Brittany, Meghan, Logan, Kelsey, Gabrielle, Gianna, Tayte, Allison, Logan, Lisa, Bryan, Allison, Maria,, and Steven; as well as many other extended family members and friends.



There will be calling hours on Saturday June 29th from 1:00 Pm to 4:00 o'clock PM at the Wendell J. But Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook NH 03303. A graveside funeral service will take place at a later date in Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord NH.

