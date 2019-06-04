Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Dudley, age 94, passed away on May 13th at Coral Bay Healthcare in West Palm Beach, Florida after a long period of declining health. Anita was born in Concord, the daughter of the late Clarence and Laura(Racine) Dudley.



She was a 1942 graduate of St John High School in Concord. Upon graduation she followed her brothers and joined the U.S. Navy. During the war she was stationed in Washington D.C. After leaving the Navy she became employed by the New England Telephone Co. where she had a long career until her retirement in 1977. She is life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.



She was a resident of Hooksett for over twenty years. While in Hooksett she was a member and Past Noble Grand of the Pansey Rebekah Lodge #90 of Hooksett. In 1986 she relocated to West Palm Beach, Florida. While in West Palm she became an avid Bridge player in three clubs, she always traveled with a deck of cards. As well as cards she also enjoyed the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed traveling and her many trips back to New Hampshire, making sure to visit her many relatives.



She is survived by her niece Melissa Dudley of Canterbury, NH and many cousins.



She is predeceased by brothers Raymond of Weare, Robert and his wife Virginia of Canterbury, and Duane of Concord.



Graveside services and Military Honors will be held at the Alexander Cemetery in Bow, NH on Tuesday, June 11, at 1 PM.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, NH.

Anita Dudley, age 94, passed away on May 13th at Coral Bay Healthcare in West Palm Beach, Florida after a long period of declining health. Anita was born in Concord, the daughter of the late Clarence and Laura(Racine) Dudley.She was a 1942 graduate of St John High School in Concord. Upon graduation she followed her brothers and joined the U.S. Navy. During the war she was stationed in Washington D.C. After leaving the Navy she became employed by the New England Telephone Co. where she had a long career until her retirement in 1977. She is life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.She was a resident of Hooksett for over twenty years. While in Hooksett she was a member and Past Noble Grand of the Pansey Rebekah Lodge #90 of Hooksett. In 1986 she relocated to West Palm Beach, Florida. While in West Palm she became an avid Bridge player in three clubs, she always traveled with a deck of cards. As well as cards she also enjoyed the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed traveling and her many trips back to New Hampshire, making sure to visit her many relatives.She is survived by her niece Melissa Dudley of Canterbury, NH and many cousins.She is predeceased by brothers Raymond of Weare, Robert and his wife Virginia of Canterbury, and Duane of Concord.Graveside services and Military Honors will be held at the Alexander Cemetery in Bow, NH on Tuesday, June 11, at 1 PM.Arrangements are under the direction of the Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, NH. Published in The Concord Monitor on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close