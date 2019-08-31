Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita T. Merchant. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church 9 Bonney Street Penacook , NH View Map Graveside service 2:30 PM Maplewood Cemetery Rt. 4 Salisbury , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SALISBURY, Anita T. (Birard) Merchant, 90, passed away with family by her side at the Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover on Thursday August 28, 2019. Anita was born in Whitefield, NH in the winter of 1928 and grew up there attending the local schools and graduating from Whitefield High School in 1946.



In September of 1947 Anita married Amos "Smokey" Merchant and the started their family together, Anita has lived in the Salisbury area for the past 60 years. She was a homemaker raising children. when her children were growing Anita was however self employed for many years by several different families in the Salisbury area cleaning their homes. Anita was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook for many years.



Anita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years Amos "Smokey" Merchant in 2013; a son Terance J. Merchant in 2013; her sister Bernice Nigro; and her brother Roy Birard. Anita is survived by her three daughters Carol Rogers of Concord; Judy Gould of Penacook; and Anita Austin and her husband B.J. of Madbury; three sons Michael Merchant and his wife Rene of Salisbury; John Merchant of Salisbury; and Kenneth Merchant of Dexter, Maine; twenty grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be no calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday September 4th at 11:00 o'clock in the morning at the Immaculate Conception Church 9 Bonney Street Penacook, NH 03303. A reception will immediately follow. Graveside internment right will take place at 2:30pm in the Maplewood Cemetery on Rt. 4, Salisbury, NH 03268. The Wendell J Butt Funeral Home In Penacook is assisting with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Salisbury Volunteers Fire Department Auxiliary P.O. Box 100 Salisbury, NH 03268.

