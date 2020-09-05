1/1
Ann Gavell
Ann (Sheehan) Gavell, 80, of Woonsocket, formerly of New Hampshire, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the wife of Glen Gavell. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Isabel (Finn) Sheehan.

Ann was a caregiver for the state of New Hampshire. She was a member of St. Theresa's Church in Henniker, NH. Ann served on the Boy Scouts of America MA Council, and enjoyed BINGO and yard sales.

Besides her husband, Glen, she leaves her son, Peter S. Powell of Buffalo, NY; her sister, Ruth Marden and her husband Jonathan of Bradford, NH; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Sheehan.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at St. Theresa RC Church in Henniker, NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America at https://donations.scouting.org/#/national/give/appeals.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
