Ann Hathaway Peters, 76, passed away peacefully on September 21st, 2020. She is survived by her brother Charles Henry Hathaway and his wife Carol Hathaway; daughter Danielle Spicer; son-in-law Matt Spicer; grandchildren Zackery, Jacob and Jasmine; lifetime partner, Steve Backurz; nieces and many close cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Ann leaves behind a remarkable professional and personal legacy. Beyond Ann's impressive career accomplishments, she was most proud of her close and loving family. In every phase and stage of her life, Ann nurtured deep and lasting friendships. She was an avid birdwatcher, an enviable gardener and a fabulous cook. She restored her spirits by spending time with her beloved grandchildren and exploring the New Hampshire White Mountains and Maine coast.
Professional Leadership
Ann's professional career was devoted to giving people access to excellent healthcare, regardless of their ability to pay. During Ann's 32-year tenure as CEO of Lamprey Health Care, the organization grew from a part-time rural health clinic in Newmarket, NH to a network of three large community health centers in Newmarket, Raymond and Nashua. These centers (acclaimed as a national model of effective primary care) serve tens of thousands of New Hampshire individuals and families each year.
Ann's health care leadership extended far beyond her CEO role. She served as Chair of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), as President of the New England Community Health Center Association (NECHCA), as President of the Bi-State Primary Care Association and as Chairperson for the Community Health Access Network (CHAN. She was appointed to chair a National Advisory Committee on Perinatal Care by the United States Public Health Service and served as a member of the Board of Managed Care Assistance Corporation (MCAC).
Volunteer Service
Many other organizations also looked to Ann's knowledge, vision and experience. She served as a board member of the Endowment for Health, a member of the Dean's Executive Committee for the Whittemore School of Business at the University of New Hampshire and as a member of the Foundation for Seacoast Heath. She served as a member of the Board of Directors for Piscataqua Savings Bank, and as the Chairperson of the Kittery Point Congregational Church Council.
Ann's numerous awards included the 2013 and 1993 BNH Magazine Business of the Year Award, the 2009 Geiger Gibson Program in Community Health Policy at George Washington University, the 2009 Cornell Scott Excellence in Leadership Award, the 2006 Granite State Award for Outstanding Public Service, the 2006 National Association of Community Health Centers Grassroots Hall of Fame, the 2001 Speaking on Women's Health Recognition Award and the 1999 National Board Chair Award from the National Association of Community Health Centers.
Education
Ann earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at UNH and her Master of Science degree from the Harvard School of Public Health. She later graduated from the Harvard School of Public Health Health Systems Management Program, the UNH Whittemore School Executive Development Program and the Harvard School of Public Health Leadership and Organizational Change Program. She was a Primary Care Policy Fellow for the US Public Health Service in 1995.
Family Background
Ann grew up in Concord, NH with her brother Charles and their parents, Marion Evelyn Sanborn and Charles Henry Hathaway. She spent most of her time growing up on the family farm in Chichester, New Hampshire, with her aunts, uncles and many cousins, who were more like brothers and sisters to her. Many of her cousins lived close by and remained her lifelong friends. Ann was briefly married to John Herman Peters, who died shortly after their daughter Danielle was born in 1975. Ann lived in Kittery, Maine from 1976 until her death in 2020. Family gatherings were very important to her. For several decades, Ann and Steve hosted their large extended family for a Thanksgiving feast at their 300-year old family farm and an Easter egg hunt at her home in Kittery. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also an important passion of Ann's, and her multiple gardens were breathtaking.
It can truly be said that Ann Hathaway Peters made the world a better place. She worked tirelessly, loved generously, and enjoyed life fully. She will be greatly missed.
Next summer, Danielle Spicer will be holding a Celebration of Life, where we hope to gather in person to celebrate Ann's amazing life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's name may be made to:
- Lamprey Health Care: Donate online at http://www.lampreyhealth.org
or mail a check to Lamprey Health Care, 207 S Main St, Newmarket, NH 03857
- Gosnell Memorial Hospice House: Donate online at https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house
or mail a check to 11 Hunnewell Rd, Scarborough, ME 04074
